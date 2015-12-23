Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Ulm

- Science News
We are delighted to inform you that the University of Ulm holds an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.
The University of Ulm will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any of the Frontiers journals.
For further information, requirements and whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access at the University of Ulm or contact kiz.publikationsmanagement@uni-ulm.de