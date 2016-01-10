Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Oncology articles in December 2015

Comparative Characterisation Study of a LaBr3(Ce) Scintillation Crystal in Two Surface Wrapping Scenarios: Absorptive and ReflectiveSaad Aldawood*, Ines Castelhano, Roman Gernhaeuser, Hugh Van der Kolff, Christian Lang, Silvia Liprandi, Rudolf Lutter, Ludwig Maier, Tim Marinsek, Dennis R. Schaart, Katia Parodi and Peter G. Thirolf

Radiomic Machine-Learning Classifiers for Prognostic Biomarkers of Head and Neck CancerChintan Parmar*, Patrick Grossmann, Derek Rietveld, Michelle M. Rietbergen, Philippe Lambin and Hugo J. W. L. Aerts*

DNA Damage Response Proteins and Oxygen Modulate Prostaglandin E2 Growth Factor Release in Response to Low and High LET Ionizing RadiationChristopher P. Allen, Walter Tinganelli, Neelam Sharma, Jingyi Nie, Cory Sicard, Francesco Natale, Maurice King III, Stephen B. Keysar, Antonio Jimeno, Yoshiya Furasawa, Ryuichi Okayasu, Akira Fujimori, Marco Durante and Jac A. Nickoloff*

Charged Particle Therapy with Mini-Segmented BeamsF. Avraham Dilmanian*, John G. Eley, Adam Rusek and Sunil Krishnan

A Cell Biologist’s Field Guide to Aurora Kinase InhibitorsChristian O. De Groot, Judy E. Hsia, John V. Anzola, Amir Motamedi, Michelle Yoon, Yao Liang Wong, David Jenkins, Hyun J. Lee, Mallory B. Martinez, Robert L. Davis, Timothy C. Gahman, Arshad Desai* and Andrew K. Shiau*

Human Papilloma Viruses and Breast CancerJames S. Lawson*, Wendy K. Glenn, Daria Salyakina, Warick Delprado, Rosemary Clay, Annika Antonsson, Benjamin Heng, Shingo Miyauchi, Dinh D. Tran, Christopher C. Ngan, Louise Lutze-mann and Noel J. Whitaker

Correlation of Particle Traversals with Clonogenic Survival Using Cell-Fluorescent Ion Track Hybrid DetectorIvana Dokic*, Martin Niklas, Ferdinand Zimmermann, Andrea Mairani, Philipp Seidel, Damir Krunic, Oliver Jäkel, Jürgen Debus, Steffen Greilich and Amir Abdollahi*

Fast Pencil Beam Dose Calculation for Proton Therapy Using a Double-Gaussian Beam ModelJoakim da Silva*, Richard Ansorge and Rajesh Jena

Diagnostic Value of Methylated Human Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase in Human Cancers: A Meta-AnalysisWei Gao, Yuan Shi, Wei Liu, Wei-Yin Lin, Josh Chia-Ching Wu, Jimmy Yu-Wai Chan and Thian-Sze Wong*

Outcomes and Predictors of Toxicity after Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Using Yttrium-90 Resin Microspheres for Unresectable Hepatocellular CarcinomaAndrew Gabrielson*, Akemi Miller, Filip Banovac, Alexander Kim, Aiwu Ruth He and Keith Unger

