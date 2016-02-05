Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Neuroscience articles in January 2016

Alteration of Political Belief by Non-invasive Brain StimulationCaroline Chawke* and Ryota Kanai

Neural Basis of the Time Window for Subjective Motor-Auditory IntegrationKoichi Toida, Kanako Ueno and Sotaro Shimada*

It’s Sad but I Like It: The Neural Dissociation Between Musical Emotions and Liking in Experts and LaypersonsElvira Brattico*, Brigitte Bogert, Vinoo Alluri, Mari Tervaniemi, Tuomas Eerola and Thomas Jacobsen

White Matter Microstructure is Associated with Auditory and Tactile Processing in Children with and without Sensory Processing DisorderYi-Shin Chang, Mathilde Gratiot, Julia P. Owen, Anne Brandes-Aitken, Shivani S. Desai, Susanna S. Hill, Anne B. Arnett, Julia Harris, Elysa J. Marco* and Pratik Mukherjee

Associative Learning Through Acquired SalienceMario Treviño*

Thalamic Circuit Mechanisms Link Sensory Processing in Sleep and AttentionZhe Chen, Ralf D. Wimmer, Matthew A. Wilson and Michael M. Halassa*

Neurologic Music Therapy Training for Mobility and Stability Rehabilitation with Parkinson’s Disease – A Pilot StudyAnna A. Bukowska*, Piotr Krężałek, Elżbieta Mirek, Przemysław Bujas and Anna Marchewka

Reaching is Better When You Get What You Want: Realtime Feedback of Intended Reaching Trajectory Despite an Unstable EnvironmentJustin Horowitz, Tejas Madhavan, Christine Massie and James Patton*

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patient iPSC-Derived Motor Neurons Have Reduced Expression of Proteins Important in Neuronal DevelopmentHeidi R. Fuller, Berhan Mandefro, Sally L. Shirran, Andrew R. Gross, Anjoscha S. Kaus, Catherine H. Botting, Glenn E. Morris and Dhruv Sareen*

Sugar Consumption Produces Effects Similar to Early Life Stress Exposure on Hippocampal Markers of Neurogenesis and Stress ResponseJayanthi Maniam, Christopher P. Antoniadis, Neil A. Youngson, Jitendra K. Sinha and Margaret Morris*

Related Content

Post related info

February 05, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Neuroscience

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content