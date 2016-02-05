Most viewed Neuroscience articles in January 2016

- Science News
Alteration of Political Belief by Non-invasive Brain StimulationCaroline Chawke* and Ryota Kanai
Neural Basis of the Time Window for Subjective Motor-Auditory IntegrationKoichi Toida, Kanako Ueno and Sotaro Shimada*
It’s Sad but I Like It: The Neural Dissociation Between Musical Emotions and Liking in Experts and LaypersonsElvira Brattico*, Brigitte Bogert, Vinoo Alluri, Mari Tervaniemi, Tuomas Eerola and Thomas Jacobsen
White Matter Microstructure is Associated with Auditory and Tactile Processing in Children with and without Sensory Processing DisorderYi-Shin Chang, Mathilde Gratiot, Julia P. Owen, Anne Brandes-Aitken, Shivani S. Desai, Susanna S. Hill, Anne B. Arnett, Julia Harris, Elysa J. Marco* and Pratik Mukherjee
Associative Learning Through Acquired SalienceMario Treviño*
Thalamic Circuit Mechanisms Link Sensory Processing in Sleep and AttentionZhe Chen, Ralf D. Wimmer, Matthew A. Wilson and Michael M. Halassa*
Neurologic Music Therapy Training for Mobility and Stability Rehabilitation with Parkinson’s Disease – A Pilot StudyAnna A. Bukowska*, Piotr Krężałek, Elżbieta Mirek, Przemysław Bujas and Anna Marchewka
Reaching is Better When You Get What You Want: Realtime Feedback of Intended Reaching Trajectory Despite an Unstable EnvironmentJustin Horowitz, Tejas Madhavan, Christine Massie and James Patton*
Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patient iPSC-Derived Motor Neurons Have Reduced Expression of Proteins Important in Neuronal DevelopmentHeidi R. Fuller, Berhan Mandefro, Sally L. Shirran, Andrew R. Gross, Anjoscha S. Kaus, Catherine H. Botting, Glenn E. Morris and Dhruv Sareen*
Sugar Consumption Produces Effects Similar to Early Life Stress Exposure on Hippocampal Markers of Neurogenesis and Stress ResponseJayanthi Maniam, Christopher P. Antoniadis, Neil A. Youngson, Jitendra K. Sinha and Margaret Morris*