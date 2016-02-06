- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Genetics articles in January 2016
Decoding Cellular Dynamics in Epidermal Growth Factor Signaling Using a New Pathway-Based Integration Approach for Proteomics and Transcriptomics DataAstrid Wachter* and Tim Beissbarth
An Expanded Analysis of Pharmacogenetics Determinants of Efavirenz Response that Includes 3′-UTR Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms among Black South African HIV/AIDS PatientsMarelize Swart, Jonathan Evans, Michelle Skelton, sandra castel, Lubbe Weisner, Peter John Smith and Collet Dandara*
Using centromere mediated genome elimination to elucidate the functional redundancy of candidate telomere binding proteins in Arabidopsis thaliana.Karel Riha* and Nick Fulcher
Stress-induced accumulation of DcAOX1 and DcAOX2a transcripts coincides with critical time point for structural biomass prediction in carrot primary cultures (Daucus carota L.)Maria Doroteia Campos, Amaia Nogales, Hélia Guerra Cardoso*, Sarma Rajeev Kumar, Tânia Nobre, Ramalingam Sathishkumar and Birgit Arnholdt-Schmitt*
Milk bottom-up proteomics: method optimisation.Delphine Vincent*, Vilnis Ezernieks, Aaron Elkins, Nga Nguyen, Peter J. Moate, Benjamin G. Cocks and Simone Rochfort
A Quantitative Assessment of Factors Affecting the Technological Development and Adoption of Companion DiagnosticsDee Luo, James A Smith, Nick A Meadows, Katie Manescu, Kim Bure, Benjamin Davies, Rob Horne, David L DiGiusto and David A Brindley*
Advanced In vivo Use of CRISPR/Cas9 and Anti-Sense DNA Inhibition for Gene Manipulation in the BrainBrandon J. Walters, Amber B. Azam, Colleen J. Gillon, Sheena A. Josselyn* and Iva B. Zovkic*
Insertion of Retrotransposons at Chromosome Ends: Adaptive Response to Chromosome MaintenanceGeraldine Servant and Prescott L. Deininger*
Barth Syndrome: From Mitochondrial Dysfunctions Associated with Aberrant Production of Reactive Oxygen Species to Pluripotent Stem Cell StudiesAna Saric, Karine Andreau, Anne-Sophie Armand, Ian M. Møller and Patrice X. Petit*
Assembly, Assessment, and Availability of De novo Generated Eukaryotic TranscriptomesJoanna Moreton*, Abril Izquierdo and Richard D. Emes