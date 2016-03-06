- Science News
- Most viewed Oncology articles in February 2016
Plan Quality and Treatment Efficiency for Radiosurgery to Multiple Brain Metastases: Non-Coplanar RapidArc vs. Gamma KnifeHaisong Liu, David W. Andrews, James J. Evans, Maria Werner-Wasik, Yan Yu, Adam Paul Dicker and Wenyin Shi*
Validation of Claims Algorithms for Progression to Metastatic Cancer in Patients with Breast, Non-small Cell Lung, and Colorectal CancerBeth L. Nordstrom*, Jason C. Simeone, Karen G. Malley, Kathy H. Fraeman, Zandra Klippel, Mark Durst, John H. Page and Hairong Xu
Efficient Rejoining of DNA Double-Strand Breaks despite Increased Cell-Killing Effectiveness following Spread-Out Bragg Peak Carbon-Ion IrradiationNicole B. Averbeck*, Jana Topsch, Michael Scholz, Wilma Kraft-Weyrather, Marco Durante and Gisela Taucher-Scholz
Glycerophosphocholine and Glycerophosphoethanolamine Are Not the Main Sources of the In Vivo 31P MRS Phosphodiester Signals from Healthy Fibroglandular Breast Tissue at 7 TWybe J. M. van der Kemp*, Bertine L. Stehouwer, Jurgen H. Runge, Jannie P. Wijnen, Aart J. Nederveen, Peter R. Luijten and Dennis W. J. Klomp
Analysis of Prognostic Factors in High-Grade Osteosarcoma of the Extremities in Children: A 15-Year Single-Institution ExperienceLiliana Vasquez*, Fanny Tarrillo, Monica Oscanoa, Ivan Maza, Jenny Geronimo, Gloria Paredes, Jose María Silva and Luis Sialer
A Delay from Diagnosis to Treatment Is Associated with a Decreased Overall Survival for Patients with Endometrial CancerDarren Dolly, Andreea Mihai, B. J. Rimel, Louis Fogg, Jacob Rotmensch, Alfred Guirguis, Edgardo Yordan and Summer Dewdney*
Mechanistic Insights into Molecular Targeting and Combined Modality Therapy for Aggressive, Localized Prostate CancerAlan Dal Pra, Jennifer A. Locke, Gerben Borst, Stephane Supiot, Robert G. Bristow*
A Review of Radiotherapy-Induced Late Effects Research after Advanced Technology TreatmentsWayne D. Newhauser*, Amy Berrington de Gonzalez, Reinhard Schulte and Choonsik Lee
Radiation Metabolomics: Current Status and Future DirectionsSmrithi S. Menon, Medha Uppal, Subeena Randhawa, Mehar S. Cheema, Nima Aghdam, Rachel L. Usala, Sanchita P. Ghosh, Amrita K. Cheema and Anatoly Dritschilo*
Preventing Cervical Cancer in the United States: Barriers and Resolutions for HPV VaccinationAnna Louise Beavis* and Kimberly L. Levinson