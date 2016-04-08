- Science News
Most viewed Plant Science articles in March 2016
Proteomic Responses of Switchgrass and Prairie Cordgrass to SenescenceBimal Paudel, Aayudh Das, Michaellong Tran, Arvid Boe, Nathan Palmer, Gautam Sarath, Jose L. Gonzalez-Hernandez, Paul J. Rushton and Jai S. Rohila*
High Quality Maize Centromere 10 Sequence Reveals Evidence of Frequent Recombination EventsThomas K. Wolfgruber, Megan M. Nakashima, Kevin L. Schneider, Anupma Sharma, Zidian Xie, Patrice S. Albert, Ronghui Xu, Paul Bilinski, R. Kelly Dawe, Jeffrey Ross-Ibarra, James A. Birchler and Gernot Presting*
Historical Synthesis-Analysis of Changes in Grain Nitrogen Dynamics in SorghumIgnacio A. Ciampitti* and P.V. Vara Prasad
Diverse Evolutionary Trajectories for Small RNA Biogenesis Genes in the Oomycete Genus PhytophthoraStephanie R. Bollmann, Yufeng Fang, Caroline M. Press, Brett M. Tyler and Niklaus J. Grünwald*
Leaf Morphology, Photosynthetic Performance, Chlorophyll Fluorescence, Stomatal Development of Lettuce (Lactuca sativa L.) Exposed to Different Ratios of Red Light to Blue LightJun Wang, Wei Lu, Yuxin Tong* and Qichang Yang*
Agronomic and Seed Quality Traits Dissected by Genome-Wide Association Mapping in Brassica napusNiklas Körber*, Anja Bus, Jinquan Li, Isobel A. P. Parkin, Benjamin Wittkop, Rod J. Snowdon and Benjamin Stich*
The Complete Chloroplast Genome Sequences of Five Epimedium Species: Lights into Phylogenetic and Taxonomic AnalysesYanjun Zhang, Liuwen Du, Ao Liu, Jianjun Chen, Li Wu, Weiming Hu, Wei Zhang, Kyunghee Kim, Sang-Choon Lee, Tae-Jin Yang* and Ying Wang*
Transcriptomic Analysis Using Olive Varieties and Breeding Progenies Identify Candidate Genes Involved in Plant ArchitectureJuan J. González Plaza, Inmaculada Ortiz-Martín, Antonio Muñoz-Mérida, Carmen García-López, José F. Sánchez-Sevilla, Francisco Luque, Oswaldo Trelles, Eduardo R. Bejarano, Raúl De la Rosa, Victoriano Valpuesta and Carmen R. Beuzón*
An Inventory of Nutrient-Responsive Genes in Arabidopsis root hairsJorge E. Salazar-Henao and Wolfgang Schmidt*
Dual RNA-Sequencing of Eucalyptus nitens during Phytophthora cinnamomi Challenge Reveals Pathogen and Host Factors Influencing CompatibilityFebe E. Meyer, Louise S. Shuey*, Sitha Naidoo, Thandekile Mamni, Dave K. Berger, Alexander A. Myburg, Noelani van den Berg and Sanushka Naidoo*