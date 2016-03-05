- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Plant Science articles in February 2016
Most viewed Plant Science articles in February 2016
Identification of a 467 bp Promoter of Maize Phosphatidylinositol Synthase Gene (ZmPIS) Which Confers High-Level Gene Expression and Salinity or Osmotic Stress Inducibility in Transgenic TobaccoHongli Zhang, Jiajia Hou, Pingping Jiang, Shoumei Qi, Changzheng Xu, Qiuxia He, Zhaohua Ding, Zhiwu Wang, Kewei Zhang and Kunpeng Li*
MES Buffer Affects Arabidopsis Root Apex Zonation and Root Growth by Suppressing Superoxide Generation in Root ApexTomoko Kagenishi, Ken Yokawa and Frantisek Baluska*
The Poplar Rust-Induced Secreted Protein (RISP) Inhibits the Growth of the Leaf Rust Pathogen Melampsora larici-populina and Triggers Cell Culture AlkalinisationBenjamin Petre, Arnaud Hecker, Hugo Germain, Pascale Tsan, Jan Sklenar, Gervais Pelletier, Armand Séguin, Sébastien Duplessis and Nicolas Rouhier*
Redirecting the Cyanobacterial Bicarbonate Transporters BicA and SbtA to the Chloroplast Envelope: Soluble and Membrane Cargos Need Different Chloroplast Targeting Signals in Plants.Vivien Rolland*, Murray R. Badger and G. Dean Price*
A Compact Model for the Complex Plant Circadian ClockJoëlle De Caluwé, Qiying Xiao, Christian Hermans, Nathalie Verbruggen, Jean-Christophe Leloup and Didier Gonze*
Analysis of Sensitive CO2 Pathways and Genes Related to Carbon Uptake and Accumulation in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii through Genomic Scale Modeling and Experimental ValidationFlavia V. Winck*, David O. Paez Melo, Diego M. Riaño-Pachón, Marina C. M. Martins, Camila Caldana and Andres F. González Barrios
A Two-Component Regulatory System in Transcriptional Control of Photosystem Stoichiometry: Redox-Dependent and Sodium Ion-Dependent Phosphoryl Transfer from Cyanobacterial Histidine Kinase Hik2 to Response Regulators Rre1 and RppAIskander M. Ibrahim, Sujith Puthiyaveetil and John F. Allen*
Plants as Biofactories: Postharvest Stress-Induced Accumulation of Phenolic Compounds and Glucosinolates in Broccoli Subjected to Wounding Stress and Exogenous PhytohormonesDaniel Villarreal-García, Vimal Nair, Luis Cisneros-Zevallos and Daniel A. Jacobo-Velázquez*
**5′ and 3′ Untranslated Regions Strongly Enhance Performance of Geminiviral Replicons in Nicotiana benthamiana Leaves**Andrew G. Diamos, Sun H. Rosenthal and Hugh S. Mason*
Antigen Production in Plant to Tackle Infectious Diseases Flare Up: the Case of SARSOlivia C. Demurtas, Silvia Massa, Elena Illiano, Domenico De Martinis, Paul K. S. Chan, Paola Di Bonito and Rosella Franconi*