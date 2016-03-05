Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Plant Science articles in February 2016

Identification of a 467 bp Promoter of Maize Phosphatidylinositol Synthase Gene (ZmPIS) Which Confers High-Level Gene Expression and Salinity or Osmotic Stress Inducibility in Transgenic TobaccoHongli Zhang, Jiajia Hou, Pingping Jiang, Shoumei Qi, Changzheng Xu, Qiuxia He, Zhaohua Ding, Zhiwu Wang, Kewei Zhang and Kunpeng Li*

MES Buffer Affects Arabidopsis Root Apex Zonation and Root Growth by Suppressing Superoxide Generation in Root ApexTomoko Kagenishi, Ken Yokawa and Frantisek Baluska*

The Poplar Rust-Induced Secreted Protein (RISP) Inhibits the Growth of the Leaf Rust Pathogen Melampsora larici-populina and Triggers Cell Culture AlkalinisationBenjamin Petre, Arnaud Hecker, Hugo Germain, Pascale Tsan, Jan Sklenar, Gervais Pelletier, Armand Séguin, Sébastien Duplessis and Nicolas Rouhier*

Redirecting the Cyanobacterial Bicarbonate Transporters BicA and SbtA to the Chloroplast Envelope: Soluble and Membrane Cargos Need Different Chloroplast Targeting Signals in Plants.Vivien Rolland*, Murray R. Badger and G. Dean Price*

A Compact Model for the Complex Plant Circadian ClockJoëlle De Caluwé, Qiying Xiao, Christian Hermans, Nathalie Verbruggen, Jean-Christophe Leloup and Didier Gonze*

Analysis of Sensitive CO2 Pathways and Genes Related to Carbon Uptake and Accumulation in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii through Genomic Scale Modeling and Experimental ValidationFlavia V. Winck*, David O. Paez Melo, Diego M. Riaño-Pachón, Marina C. M. Martins, Camila Caldana and Andres F. González Barrios

A Two-Component Regulatory System in Transcriptional Control of Photosystem Stoichiometry: Redox-Dependent and Sodium Ion-Dependent Phosphoryl Transfer from Cyanobacterial Histidine Kinase Hik2 to Response Regulators Rre1 and RppAIskander M. Ibrahim, Sujith Puthiyaveetil and John F. Allen*

Plants as Biofactories: Postharvest Stress-Induced Accumulation of Phenolic Compounds and Glucosinolates in Broccoli Subjected to Wounding Stress and Exogenous PhytohormonesDaniel Villarreal-García, Vimal Nair, Luis Cisneros-Zevallos and Daniel A. Jacobo-Velázquez*

**5′ and 3′ Untranslated Regions Strongly Enhance Performance of Geminiviral Replicons in Nicotiana benthamiana Leaves**Andrew G. Diamos, Sun H. Rosenthal and Hugh S. Mason*

Antigen Production in Plant to Tackle Infectious Diseases Flare Up: the Case of SARSOlivia C. Demurtas, Silvia Massa, Elena Illiano, Domenico De Martinis, Paul K. S. Chan, Paola Di Bonito and Rosella Franconi*

Related Content

Post related info

March 05, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Plant science

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content