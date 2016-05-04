Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Microbiology articles in April 2016

Spatiotemporal Dynamics of Vibrio spp. within the Sydney Harbour EstuaryNachshon Siboni*, Varunan Balaraju, Richard Carney, Maurizio Labbate and Justin R. Seymour

Reconstruction of Bacterial and Viral Genomes from Multiple MetagenomesAnkit Gupta, Sanjiv Kumar, Vishnu P. K. Prasoodanan, K. Harish, Ashok K. Sharma, and Vineet K. Sharma*

K-shell Analysis Reveals Distinct Functional Parts in an Electron Transfer Network and Its Implications for Extracellular Electron TransferDewu Ding, Ling Li, Chuanjun Shu and Xiao Sun*

Enantioselective Utilization of D-Amino Acids by Deep-Sea MicroorganismsTakaaki Kubota*, Tohru Kobayashi, Takuro Nunoura, Fumito Maruyama and Shigeru Deguchi

A Putative ABC Transporter Permease Is Necessary for Resistance to Acidified Nitrite and EDTA in Pseudomonas aeruginosa under Aerobic and Anaerobic Planktonic and Biofilm ConditionsCameron McDaniel, Shengchang Su, Warunya Panmanee, Gee W. Lau, Tristan Browne, Kevin Cox, Andrew T. Paul, Seung-Hyun B. Ko, Joel E. Mortensen, Joseph S. Lam, Daniel A. Muruve and Daniel J. Hassett*

Coral-Associated Bacterial Diversity Is Conserved across Two Deep-Sea Anthothela SpeciesStephanie N. Lawler, Christina A. Kellogg*, Scott C. France, Rachel W. Clostio, Sandra D. Brooke and Steve W. Ross

Protist-Bacteria Associations: Gammaproteobacteria and Alphaproteobacteria Are Prevalent as Digestion-Resistant Bacteria in Ciliated ProtozoaJun Gong*, Yao Qing, Songbao Zou, Rao Fu, Lei Su, Xiaoli Zhang and Qianqian Zhang

Metataxonomic and Metagenomic Approaches vs. Culture-Based Techniques for Clinical PathologySarah K. Hilton*, Eduardo Castro-Nallar*, Marcos Pérez-Losada, Ian Toma, Timothy A. McCaffrey, Eric P. Hoffman, Marc O. Siegel, Gary L. Simon, W. Evan Johnson and Keith A. Crandall*

Spatio-Temporal Interdependence of Bacteria and Phytoplankton during a Baltic Sea Spring BloomCarina Bunse, Mireia Bertos-Fortis, Ingrid Sassenhagen, Sirje Sildever, Conny Sjöqvist, Anna Godhe, Susanna Gross, Anke Kremp, Inga Lips, Nina Lundholm, Karin Rengefors, Josefin Sefbom, Jarone Pinhassi and Catherine Legrand*

Proteomic Stable Isotope Probing Reveals Biosynthesis Dynamics of Slow Growing Methane Based Microbial CommunitiesJeffrey J. Marlow*, Connor T. Skennerton, Zhou Li, Karuna Chourey, Robert L. Hettich, Chongle Pan and Victoria J. Orphan*

Related Content