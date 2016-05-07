Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Oncology articles in April 2016

Second Primary Malignancies in Adults with Gastric Cancer – A US Population-Based StudyBinay Kumar Shah*, Amit Khanal and Yvonne Hewett

Higher Initial DNA Damage and Persistent Cell Cycle Arrest after Carbon Ion Irradiation Compared to X-irradiation in Prostate and Colon Cancer CellsAnnelies Suetens, Katrien Konings, Marjan Moreels*, Roel Quintens, Mieke Verslegers, Els Soors, Kevin Tabury, Vincent Grégoire and Sarah Baatout

Differences of Variable Number Tandem Repeats in XRCC5 Promoter Are Associated with Increased or Decreased Risk of Breast Cancer in BRCA Gene Mutation CarriersJian Cui, Jiangtao Luo, Yeong C. Kim, Carrie Snyder, Dina Becirovic, Bradley Downs, Henry Lynch* and San Ming Wang*

Estrogen Receptor-Targeted Contrast Agents for Molecular Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Breast Cancer Hormonal StatusAdi Pais and Hadassa Degani*

Calculating Variations in Biological Effectiveness for a 62 MeV Proton BeamMario Pietro Carante and Francesca Ballarini*

Metabolic Study of Breast MCF-7 Tumor Spheroids after Gamma Irradiation by 1H NMR Spectroscopy and MicroimagingAlessandra Palma*, Sveva Grande, Anna Maria Luciani, Vladimír Mlynárik, Laura Guidoni, Vincenza Viti and Antonella Rosi

Disparities in Receipt of Radiotherapy and Survival by Age, Sex, and Ethnicity among Patient with Stage I Follicular LymphomaAmir Bista, Sandhya Sharma and Binay Kumar Shah*

Strategies for Community Education Prior to Clinical Trial Recruitment for a Cervical Cancer Screening Intervention in UgandaSheona M. Mitchell, Heather N. Pedersen*, Musa Sekikubo, Christine Biryabarema, Josaphat J. K. Byamugisha, David Mwesigwa, Malcolm Steinberg, Deborah M. Money and Gina S. Ogilvie

Protein Phosphatase 2A as a Therapeutic Target in Acute Myeloid LeukemiaElena Arriazu, Raffaella Pippa and María D. Odero*

Payment Reform: Unprecedented and Evolving Impact on Gynecologic OncologySachin M. Apte* and Kavita Patel

