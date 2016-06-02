Most viewed Microbiology articles in May 2016

A Drug Combination Screen Identifies Drugs Active against Amoxicillin-Induced Round Bodies of In Vitro Borrelia burgdorferi Persisters from an FDA Drug LibraryJie Feng, Wanliang Shi, Shuo Zhang, David Sullivan, Paul G. Auwaerter and Ying Zhang*

Dietary Shifts May Trigger Dysbiosis and Mucous Stools in Giant Pandas (Ailuropoda melanoleuca)Candace L. Williams, Kimberly A. Dill-McFarland, Michael W. Vandewege, Darrell L. Sparks, Scott T. Willard, Andrew J. Kouba, Garret Suen* and Ashli E. Brown*

Molecular Characterization and Meta-Analysis of Gut Microbial Communities Illustrate Enrichment of Prevotella and Megasphaera in Indian SubjectsShrikant Bhute, Pranav Pande, Sudarshan A. Shetty, Rahul Shelar, Sachin Mane, Shreyas V. Kumbhare, Ashwini Gawali, Hemal Makhani, Mohit Navandar, Dhiraj Dhotre, Himangi Lubree, Dhiraj Agarwal, Rutuja Patil, Shantanu Ozarkar, Saroj Ghaskadbi, Chittaranjan Yajnik, Sanjay Juvekar, Govind K. Makharia and Yogesh S. Shouche*

Single-Cell (Meta-)Genomics of a Dimorphic Candidatus Thiomargarita nelsonii Reveals Genomic PlasticityBeverly E. Flood*, Palmer Fliss, Daniel S. Jones, Gregory J. Dick, Sunit Jain, Anne-Kristin Kaster, Matthias Winkel, Marc Mußmann and Jake Bailey

Co-occurrence Analysis of Microbial Taxa in the Atlantic Ocean Reveals High Connectivity in the Free-Living BacterioplanktonMathias Milici*, Zhi-Luo Deng, Jürgen Tomasch, Johan Decelle, Melissa L. Wos-Oxley, Hui Wang, Ruy Jáuregui, Iris Plumeier, Helge-Ansgar Giebel, Thomas H. Badewien, Mascha Wurst, Dietmar H. Pieper, Meinhard Simon and Irene Wagner-Döbler

High Primary Production Contrasts with Intense Carbon Emission in a Eutrophic Tropical ReservoirRafael M. Almeida*, Gabriel N. Nóbrega, Pedro C. Junger, Aline V. Figueiredo, Anízio S. Andrade, Caroline G. B. de Moura, Denise Tonetta, Ernandes S. Oliveira, Fabiana Araújo, Felipe Rust, Juan M. Piñeiro-Guerra, Jurandir R. Mendonça, Leonardo R. Medeiros, Lorena Pinheiro, Marcela Miranda, Mariana R. A. Costa, Michaela L. Melo, Regina L. G. Nobre, Thiago Benevides, Fábio Roland, Jeroen de Klein, Nathan O. Barros, Raquel Mendonça, Vanessa Becker, Vera L. M. Huszar and Sarian Kosten

Deep Subsurface Life from North Pond: Enrichment, Isolation, Characterization and Genomes of Heterotrophic BacteriaJoseph A. Russell, Rosa León-Zayas, Kelly Wrighton and Jennifer F. Biddle*

Evaluation of Strategies to Separate Root-Associated Microbial Communities: A Crucial Choice in Rhizobiome ResearchTim Richter-Heitmann, Thilo Eickhorst, Stefan Knauth, Michael W. Friedrich and Hannes Schmidt*

The Ability of Microbial Community of Lake Baikal Bottom Sediments Associated with Gas Discharge to Carry Out the Transformation of Organic Matter under Thermobaric ConditionsSergei V. Bukin*, Olga N. Pavlova, Andrei Y. Manakov, Elena A. Kostyreva, Svetlana M. Chernitsyna, Elena V. Mamaeva, Tatyana V. Pogodaeva and Tamara I. Zemskaya

Performance of 16s rDNA Primer Pairs in the Study of Rhizosphere and Endosphere Bacterial Microbiomes in Metabarcoding StudiesBram Beckers, Michiel Op De Beeck, Sofie Thijs, Sascha Truyens, Nele Weyens, Wout Boerjan and Jaco Vangronsveld*