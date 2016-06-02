Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Microbiology articles in May 2016

A Drug Combination Screen Identifies Drugs Active against Amoxicillin-Induced Round Bodies of In Vitro Borrelia burgdorferi Persisters from an FDA Drug LibraryJie Feng, Wanliang Shi, Shuo Zhang, David Sullivan, Paul G. Auwaerter and Ying Zhang*

Dietary Shifts May Trigger Dysbiosis and Mucous Stools in Giant Pandas (Ailuropoda melanoleuca)Candace L. Williams, Kimberly A. Dill-McFarland, Michael W. Vandewege, Darrell L. Sparks, Scott T. Willard, Andrew J. Kouba, Garret Suen* and Ashli E. Brown*

Molecular Characterization and Meta-Analysis of Gut Microbial Communities Illustrate Enrichment of Prevotella and Megasphaera in Indian SubjectsShrikant Bhute, Pranav Pande, Sudarshan A. Shetty, Rahul Shelar, Sachin Mane, Shreyas V. Kumbhare, Ashwini Gawali, Hemal Makhani, Mohit Navandar, Dhiraj Dhotre, Himangi Lubree, Dhiraj Agarwal, Rutuja Patil, Shantanu Ozarkar, Saroj Ghaskadbi, Chittaranjan Yajnik, Sanjay Juvekar, Govind K. Makharia and Yogesh S. Shouche*

Single-Cell (Meta-)Genomics of a Dimorphic Candidatus Thiomargarita nelsonii Reveals Genomic PlasticityBeverly E. Flood*, Palmer Fliss, Daniel S. Jones, Gregory J. Dick, Sunit Jain, Anne-Kristin Kaster, Matthias Winkel, Marc Mußmann and Jake Bailey

Co-occurrence Analysis of Microbial Taxa in the Atlantic Ocean Reveals High Connectivity in the Free-Living BacterioplanktonMathias Milici*, Zhi-Luo Deng, Jürgen Tomasch, Johan Decelle, Melissa L. Wos-Oxley, Hui Wang, Ruy Jáuregui, Iris Plumeier, Helge-Ansgar Giebel, Thomas H. Badewien, Mascha Wurst, Dietmar H. Pieper, Meinhard Simon and Irene Wagner-Döbler

High Primary Production Contrasts with Intense Carbon Emission in a Eutrophic Tropical ReservoirRafael M. Almeida*, Gabriel N. Nóbrega, Pedro C. Junger, Aline V. Figueiredo, Anízio S. Andrade, Caroline G. B. de Moura, Denise Tonetta, Ernandes S. Oliveira, Fabiana Araújo, Felipe Rust, Juan M. Piñeiro-Guerra, Jurandir R. Mendonça, Leonardo R. Medeiros, Lorena Pinheiro, Marcela Miranda, Mariana R. A. Costa, Michaela L. Melo, Regina L. G. Nobre, Thiago Benevides, Fábio Roland, Jeroen de Klein, Nathan O. Barros, Raquel Mendonça, Vanessa Becker, Vera L. M. Huszar and Sarian Kosten

Deep Subsurface Life from North Pond: Enrichment, Isolation, Characterization and Genomes of Heterotrophic BacteriaJoseph A. Russell, Rosa León-Zayas, Kelly Wrighton and Jennifer F. Biddle*

Evaluation of Strategies to Separate Root-Associated Microbial Communities: A Crucial Choice in Rhizobiome ResearchTim Richter-Heitmann, Thilo Eickhorst, Stefan Knauth, Michael W. Friedrich and Hannes Schmidt*

The Ability of Microbial Community of Lake Baikal Bottom Sediments Associated with Gas Discharge to Carry Out the Transformation of Organic Matter under Thermobaric ConditionsSergei V. Bukin*, Olga N. Pavlova, Andrei Y. Manakov, Elena A. Kostyreva, Svetlana M. Chernitsyna, Elena V. Mamaeva, Tatyana V. Pogodaeva and Tamara I. Zemskaya

Performance of 16s rDNA Primer Pairs in the Study of Rhizosphere and Endosphere Bacterial Microbiomes in Metabarcoding StudiesBram Beckers, Michiel Op De Beeck, Sofie Thijs, Sascha Truyens, Nele Weyens, Wout Boerjan and Jaco Vangronsveld*

Related Content

Post related info

June 02, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Microbiology

Most viewed (historic)

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content