Frontiers articles now part of CLOCKSS archive

Frontiers, along with several other publishers, has joined CLOCKSS (Controlled LOCKSS) a non-profit which provides an archive to preserve publications for future generations of researchers.

As the publisher of several of the largest and most-cited journals in the world, Frontiers already houses all of their open access on protected servers that are backed up in case of emergencies and power failure. Being a part of CLOCKSS is an additional step to ensure scholarly research published by Frontiers is further preserved.

“It is vital for us that our publications remain online for future researchers to use, which is why we are extremely happy to be working with the CLOCKSS archive. It is important for us, and our researchers to know that their work is safe and secure for years to come,” explained Frederick Fenter, Executive Editor, Frontiers.

Nearly 300 research libraries and over 200 publishers are currently contributing to the CLOCKSS archive with the goal of ensuring long-term survival of web-based academic publications.

This month Frontiers joined seven other publishers and 14 libraries to support the initiative.