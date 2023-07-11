Frontiers acquires Advanced Optical Technologies 

Frontiers has announced the acquisition of the journal Advanced Optical Technologies (AOT). Previously published by De Gruyter and operating under a hybrid model, AOT moved to gold open access when it launched with Frontiers in June 2023.

First published in 2012, AOT was established to provide a fully peer-reviewed platform for publishing research in applied optics. Serving a small specialist community, it addresses scientists as well as experts in industrial research and development.

Incoming field chief editor Professor Roberto Morandotti of the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), Canada, said: "I am pleased to take on this role and to support our research community to rapidly and freely access the most up-to-date information in optical technologies. The topics covered in the journal fill an important gap in our field which is not always featured in other publications. I look forward to working with Frontiers and the strong and expanding editorial board to take AOT from strength to strength."

Frontiers is committed to making science open, and the acquisition of AOT is an important step towards achieving this mission in the fields of optical design, engineering, and manufacturing. The journal opened for submissions on 30 June 2023 and is already live on its new platform. As part of the acquisition, the article archive, consisting of more than 600 articles published by the previous publisher between 2012 and 2022, will be made openly and freely available and will slowly be moved to the Frontiers website in the coming weeks.

Franck Vazquez, director of partnerships at Frontiers, says: “We look forward to welcoming AOT into the Frontiers family of journals and to supporting it as it flips to open access. We are delighted to be able to serve scientific communities in the field of optical technologies with an additional open access choice and by opening the entire archive of previously published articles."

