Break it down! How scientists are making fuel out of plants
When you ride the bus to school in the morning, your journey is probably powered by diesel or gasoline, which is both made from petroleum. Petroleum is a fossil fuel, which means that it is made from decomposed, fossilized organisms – such as ancient plants, plankton, and algae – that have been buried under the Earth’s surface for millions of years.
