Most viewed Neuroscience articles in July 2016

Distinct Brain and Behavioral Benefits from Cognitive vs. Physical Training: A Randomized Trial in Aging AdultsSandra B. Chapman*, Sina Aslan, Jeffrey S. Spence, Molly W. Keebler, Laura F. DeFina, Nyaz Didehbani, Alison M. Perez, Hanzhang Lu and Mark D’Esposito

Interoception and Positive Symptoms in SchizophreniaMartina Ardizzi*, Marianna Ambrosecchia, Livia Buratta, Francesca Ferri, Maurizio Peciccia, Simone Donnari, Claudia Mazzeschi and Vittorio Gallese

Disrupted Brain Functional Network Architecture in Chronic Tinnitus PatientsYu-Chen Chen*, Yuan Feng, Jin-Jing Xu, Cun-Nan Mao, Wenqing Xia, Jun Ren and Xindao Yin*

Cyclic ADP-Ribose and Heat Regulate Oxytocin Release via CD38 and TRPM2 in the Hypothalamus during Social or Psychological Stress in MiceJing Zhong, Sarwat Amina, Mingkun Liang, Shirin Akther, Teruko Yuhi, Tomoko Nishimura, Chiharu Tsuji, Takahiro Tsuji, Hong-Xiang Liu, Minako Hashii, Kazumi Furuhara, Shigeru Yokoyama, Yasuhiko Yamamoto, Hiroshi Okamoto, Yong Juan Zhao, Hon Cheung Lee, Makoto Tominaga, Olga Lopatina and Haruhiro Higashida*

Neuroethics 1995–2012. A Bibliometric Analysis of the Guiding Themes of an Emerging Research FieldJon Leefmann*, Clement Levallois and Elisabeth Hildt

Mapping Multiplex Hubs in Human Functional Brain NetworksManlio De Domenico*, Shuntaro Sasai* and Alex Arenas

A Hierarchical Bayesian Model for Crowd EmotionsOscar J. Urizar*, Mirza S. Baig, Emilia I. Barakova, Carlo S. Regazzoni, Lucio Marcenaro and Matthias Rauterberg

Neural Biomarkers for Dyslexia, ADHD, and ADD in the Auditory Cortex of ChildrenBettina Serrallach, Christine Groß, Valdis Bernhofs, Dorte Engelmann, Jan Benner, Nadine Gündert, Maria Blatow, Martina Wengenroth, Angelika Seitz, Monika Brunner, Stefan Seither, Richard Parncutt, Peter Schneider* and Annemarie Seither-Preisler*

Body Image Distortion and Exposure to Extreme Body Types: Contingent Adaptation and Cross Adaptation for Self and OtherKevin R. Brooks*, Jonathan M. Mond, Richard J. Stevenson and Ian D. Stephen

Probing Corticospinal Recruitment Patterns and Functional Synergies with Transcranial Magnetic StimulationJames Mathew, Angelika Kübler, Robert Bauer and Alireza Gharabaghi*

August 05, 2016

Neuroscience

