Frontiers in Earth Science launches #FEARTfieldpics photo competition

Frontiers in Earth Science is excited to announce their first Twitter photo competition.  Tweet @FrontEarthSci using #FEARTfieldpics with photos of your authorship showing your Earth Science field or lab work for a chance to win great prizes!

We will display the best photos submitted by 30th November at our booth (1244) at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting in San Francisco, and will announce the winners of the photo competition on December 16th.

The top photo will win wireless speakers, and the runners up will win solar chargers.  Tweet us your photos using #FEARTfieldpics for a chance to win and to have your photo displayed on our booth at AGU!

November 01, 2016

