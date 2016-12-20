Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen

[Updated for 2022]

Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.This institutional agreement means that articles by eligible Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen researchers will be prepaid and may benefit from a 10% membership discount.

The university library of Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are an Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen researcher, please select Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen upon acceptance in advance. After publication you will receive an invoice from the University Library for your own share of the APC.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen for details on funding through the University’s Open Access Publication Fund or contact openaccess@ub.uni-tuebingen.de.