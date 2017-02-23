Working on Geohazards and Georisks?

Led by Prof. Gordon Woo, Geohazards and Georisks is the new section in Frontiers in Earth Science, now open for submissions

Frontiers in Earth Science is proud to announce the launch of its newest section, Geohazards and Georisks. Led by Specialty Chief Editor Gordon Woo, Catastrophist at Risk Management Solutions and Adjunct Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, this section aims to publish high quality articles which use state-of-the-art geohazard and georisk methods.

Specialty Chief Editor Gordon Woo, Ph.D.

Describing his vision for this speciality section, Prof Woo states:

“Geohazards and Georisks aims to provide an inter-disciplinary forum for Earth scientists to engage with the many georisk stakeholders, to share developments in the understanding of geohazards that have practical applications in risk assessment, warning and mitigation.

Conversely, risk stakeholders in government, commerce and industry have the opportunity of publicizing and sharing interesting practical examples of best practice in the use of advances in geohazards.”

The first article to be published in the section in Prof Woo’s Specialty Grand Challenge, Grand Challenges in Geohazards and Georisks.

The section is now open for submissions, with themes encompassing all fields of geohazards and georisks, including their interface with civil engineering, risk management, disaster finance and economics. A key objective of the journal is to see the best and most advanced scientific knowledge and understanding applied to geohazard assessment and georisk mitigation.

If you would like to join the editorial board, propose a thematic collection of articles, or submit a manuscript, please direct all inquiries to the Editorial Office at earthscience@frontiersin.org. We look forward to hearing from you!