- Frontiers forms publishing agreement with University of Ottawa
_We are delighted to inform you that University of Ottawa is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers._
University of Ottawa will be covering 50% of the Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors, affiliated to University of Ottawa, who wish to publish in any of the Frontiers journals.
Eligible authors must use their @uottawa.ca email address at the time of submission.
