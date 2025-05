Frontiers and IST Austria form open access publishing agreement

Under the terms of the Austria Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST Austria) will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of IST Austria. Those submitting an FWF-funded article can select the university as the institutional payer. Please be sure to include all funding information in the ‘Statements’ section.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact IST Austria’s library at library@ist.ac.at.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.