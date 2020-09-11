Frontiers and the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences form open access publishing agreement.

We are delighted to announce that the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences (Krems, Austria) has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of the Austria Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, eligible authors from the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated to the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences. Those submitting an FWF-funded article can select the university as the institutional payer. Please be sure to include all funding information in the ‘Statements’ section.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences Research Unit, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences Library Services will benefit from a discount on the article processing charge (APC) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Karl Landsteiner University of Health Sciences Research Unit’s Open Access team and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by KL’s Library Services upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit KL’s Library Services Website or contact Sonja Bogner.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.