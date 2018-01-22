Frontiers | Science News

  • Science News
  • Frontiers news
  • New section launch: Computational Methods in Structural Engineering within Frontiers in Built Environment

New section launch: Computational Methods in Structural Engineering within Frontiers in Built Environment

New specialty section on Computational Methods in Structural Engineering to be headed by Chief Editors, Associate Professors George Tsiatas and Vagelis Plevris.

We are pleased to announce the launch of our new specialty section on Computational Methods in Structural Engineering within Frontiers in Built Environment. The section is led by two Specialty Chief Editors, Associate Professors George Tsiatas and Vagelis Plevris of the University of Patras and Oslo Metropolitan University, respectively.

“Our ambition is to establish computational methods as an essential and salient tool for the accurate analysis of any complex structural system in engineering.”

Associate Professor George Tsiatas

As Specialty Chief Editors, Plevris and Tsiatas aim to bridge the fields of structural engineering and computational methods within this new section and establish computational methods as the go-to methodology for analysis of complex structural systems. Computer simulations now play an increasing role in science and engineering methodology — as Plevris states, “We strongly believe that such approaches and methods are the future.”

By creating a pool of shared knowledge, they believe  that an open access platform will contribute immeasurably to the field, leading to “more effective structures, a sustainable built environment and a better future for our societies in general.”

“There are numerous upcoming technologies that we cannot anticipate to utilize, develop, and understand without the use of computer simulations.”

Associate Professor Vagelis Plevris

As our structural engineering needs and aspirations grow in the modern day, new innovative methods must be developed to provide accurate numerical solutions. Plevris and Tsiatas are certain that an open access platform will help to progress the field and lend greater impact to research.

“Six decades after the invention of the digital computer, advanced numerical simulations are used to enhance and leapfrog theoretical and experimental progress, providing also a powerful alternative when natural phenomena are not observable or when measurements are dangerous, impractical, or simply too expensive.”

We look forward to collaborating with Associate Professors Plevris and Tsiatas for this exciting new section. You can participate by submitting a manuscript, organizing a Research Topic or following us on Twitter @FrontBuiltEnv.

Related Content

Post related info

January 22, 2018

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Top news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Built Environment

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content