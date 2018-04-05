Frontiers | Science News

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Joins Frontiers’ List of Open-Access Funders

We are delighted to announce that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has formed a central invoicing agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Gates Foundation, in line with its open access policy, supports its grantees in publishing open access by covering article processing charges (APCs).

Information for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-funded authors:

When submitting an article, under the “Payment and funding information” section, you must select the “Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation” in the “Funding information” field. Please ensure that your Gates grant number is included both in the Funding statement during submission and in the manuscript text.

For more information, please see the Gates Foundation’s Open Access Policy FAQ or email openaccess@gatesfoundation.org.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visitour institutional memberships page, or contact_ institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization._

April 05, 2018

Related Content