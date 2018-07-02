Frontiers and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences form open access publishing agreement

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet, SLU) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences’ under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with SLU, and if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to you via the University.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the SLU Library at biblioteket@slu.se.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.