Frontiers in Microbiology — This Month’s Trending Research 2

Understanding Microbial Multi-Species Symbioses
This article reviews emerging research into multi-species microbial symbiosis associated with lichens and emphasizes the need to promote a holistic view of lichen-bacteria interactions. The review specifically focuses on diversity, functions, dispersal, habitat specificity, and inter-microbiome relations of the Lobaria pulmonaria-associated bacterial community.
Credit: Aschenbrenner Ines A., Cernava Tomislav, Berg Gabriele, Grube Martin. Understanding Microbial Multi-Species Symbioses, 2016. Frontiers in Microbiology, 7, pp. 180. https://www.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/fmicb.2016.00180. DOI:10.3389/fmicb.2016.00180
Specialty: Aquatic Microbiology
Specialty: Extreme Microbiology
Single-cell Sequencing of Thiomargarita Reveals Genomic Flexibility for Adaptation to Dynamic Redox Conditions
Specialty: Microbial Physiology and Metabolism
Comparison of Nitrogen Oxide Metabolism among Diverse Ammonia-Oxidizing Bacteria
Metabolic Capabilities of Microorganisms Involved in and Associated with the Anaerobic Oxidation of Methane
Specialty: Microbiotechnology, Ecotoxicology and Bioremediation
A Review on the Assessment of Stress Conditions for Simultaneous Production of Microalgal Lipids and Carotenoids
Specialty: Terrestrial Microbiology
Mineral vs. Organic Amendments: Microbial Community Structure, Activity and Abundance of Agriculturally Relevant Microbes Are Driven by Long-Term Fertilization Strategies
