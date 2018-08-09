Frontiers in Microbiology — This Month’s Trending Research 2

Frontiers | Science News

Understanding Microbial Multi-Species Symbioses

This article reviews emerging research into multi-species microbial symbiosis associated with lichens and emphasizes the need to promote a holistic view of lichen-bacteria interactions. The review specifically focuses on diversity, functions, dispersal, habitat specificity, and inter-microbiome relations of the Lobaria pulmonaria-associated bacterial community.

Credit: Aschenbrenner Ines A., Cernava Tomislav, Berg Gabriele, Grube Martin. Understanding Microbial Multi-Species Symbioses, 2016. Frontiers in Microbiology, 7, pp. 180. https://www.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/fmicb.2016.00180. DOI:10.3389/fmicb.2016.00180

Specialty: Aquatic Microbiology

Specialty: Extreme Microbiology

Specialty: Microbial Physiology and Metabolism

Specialty: Microbiotechnology, Ecotoxicology and Bioremediation

Specialty: Terrestrial Microbiology

Related Content