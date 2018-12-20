Frontiers in Psychology celebrates Young Researcher Award

Image of the winners of the Frontiers in Psychology Young Researchers Award (November 2018)

Winners of the Frontiers in Psychology Young Researchers Award. Pictured left to right: Dr. Juan Santamaria, Dr. Ramon Landin-Romero, and Dr. Giada Pietrabissa

Frontiers in Psychology recently celebrated its young contributing researchers by hosting the “Young Researcher Award”. The Award was conceived by the Specialty Chief Editors of Clinical and Health Psychology, Professors Gianluca Castelnuovo and Changiz Mohiyeddini.

Three winners: Dr. Juan Santamaria, Dr. Ramon Landin-Romero, and Dr. Giada Pietrabissa were carefully selected by an established committee of prolific researchers working within the Clinical and Health Psychology domain, including the Chief Editors themselves.

The winners were awarded a travel grant and a $1000 USD prize to help fund their future research endeavors.

On awarding the research prizes to a research paper submitted by a young researcher, Professor Gianluca Castelnuovo explained: “The three winning researchers were selected against rigorous criteria including: the age of the researcher’s academic career (PhD not concluded before 2013); strong contribution of papers to Frontiers in Psychology within the last two years; relevance of the paper to the discipline; the researcher’s specific contribution to the winning paper.”

The winning research papers focused on various topics in clinical and health psychology, including: obesity and eating disorders, internet gaming disorder in adolescents and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy.

