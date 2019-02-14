Frontiers | Science News

Specialty on Pests, Pathogens and Invasions to explore solutions to forest ecosystem threats

By Tim Gardner

Frontiers in Forests and Global Change has launched its newest specialty on Pests, Pathogens and Invasions, led by Enrico Bonello of the Ohio State University and Kimberly Wallin of the University of Vermont and USDA Forest Service.

With an increasingly interconnected modern world, the threat of pests, pathogens and invasions to forest ecosystems is growing due to international travel, economic globalization and the effects of climate change. The introduction and spread of invasive species into environments where there are few natural checks and balances can have severe detrimental outcomes for forest ecosystems, ecosystem services and productivity, and the human communities that depend on them. If the future health of the world’s forests is to be assured, now is a critical time to understand the characteristics of these threats and to develop management strategies and solutions to prevent or mitigate ecosystem, economic and societal damage.

The objective of Pests, Pathogens and Invasions‘ is to publish high-quality, hypothesis-driven, fundamental and translational research related to forest pathogens (including fungi, oomycetes, bacteria, phytoplasmas, viruses, nematodes, and parasitic plants) and insect pests, with a special interest in research aimed at providing short-, mid-, and long-term solutions to the ecological and social costs associated with forest pest and pathogen invasions.

Related Content