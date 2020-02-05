Frontiers | Science News

To the frontiers of virtual reality

Led by Professor Mel Slater, based at the University of Barcelona, Frontiers in Virtual Reality aims to publish the latest research across virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality, developing new technologies and finding exciting new applications for our society.

High quality virtual reality systems can now be purchased at less than the cost of a smartphone says Prof Slater. "Although Augmented Reality is rather more expensive at the moment, it is moving in the same direction, and likely to eventually become more ubiquitous than VR in its use by the general public. There has been around three decades of technical and scientific development in the fields of VR and AR. The research is at multiple levels -- on the technical side how to appropriately simulate sensory output, and track human behavior at multiple levels to form a coherent virtual environment. For the first time this journal brings together multiple components of the science and technology of VR under one umbrella."

Discover Frontiers in Virtual Reality

Using virtual and augmented reality to understand problems deeply

"Virtual and Augmented Reality can depict situations that have not occurred but which might or will occur. Rather than read about the impact of the destruction of a rain forest or watch it on TV, people can be immersed in situations so that they can understand some of the implications at first hand. There already has been some work on the use of VR in the context of the climate emergency, and such studies and applications would be encouraged," says Prof Slater.

Specialties in Frontiers in Virtual Reality open for submissions

  • Virtual Reality in Medicine led by Prof. Albert Rizzo, University of Southern California

  • Virtual Reality in Industry led by Prof. Carolina Cruz-Neira, University of Central Florida

  • Technologies for VR led by Prof. Anthony Steed, University College London

  • Virtual Reality and Human Behaviour led by Prof. Mel Slater, University of Barcelona

Further specialties will be available soon including:

Frontiers journals also consistently rank among the world’s most-cited in their fields and in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles. Discover more.

Related Content

Post related info

February 05, 2020

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

AR/VR

Journal news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content