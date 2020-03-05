Cardiff University has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal.

We are delighted to announce that Cardiff University has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

Cardiff University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. Eligible Cardiff University authors will benefit from a 10% discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement, together with a streamlined invoicing process.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Cardiff University’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Cardiff University and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Cardiff University’s OA page or contact openaccess@cardiff.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.