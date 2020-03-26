Frontiers and University of South-Eastern Norway form open access publishing agreement

University of South-Eastern Norway (Universitetet I Sørøst-Norge / USN) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, University of South-Eastern Norway will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the University of South-Eastern Norway will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with University of South-Eastern Norway.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select _‘_University of South-Eastern Norway’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with University of South-Eastern Norway, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by University Of South-Eastern Norway upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement or if you require any further details, please contact publiseringsfond@usn.no

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.