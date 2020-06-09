Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers eBook releases: June 2020

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on how we use physical cues to judge others’ appearance, personality and behaviour, methods to track muscle recovery and its impact on athletes' performance, the difference between asthma in children and adults, and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field -- and publish your own eBook -- by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.

See all ebooks

June 09, 2020

Related Content