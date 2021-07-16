Frontiers eBook releases: July 2021

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on applications of fluorescence in surgery and interventional diagnostics, the influence of muscle-tendon interaction on aging and disease, the impact of microplastics in marine environments, new perspectives on social interaction in neuropsychiatry, recent advances in mass producing gluten free foods and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field -- and publish your own eBook -- by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.