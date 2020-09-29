Frontiers and the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs form open access publishing agreement

The Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI), supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, NUPI will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. As part of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, NUPI will benefit from a 10% membership discount.

Authors are asked that during article submission the corresponding author’s NUPI institutional email address is used.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select _‘_Norwegian Institute of International Affairs’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with NUPI University Library, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by NUPI upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact the OA team at the University Library (emf@nupi.no).

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.