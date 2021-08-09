Statement of support for UKRI’s new open access policy announcement

Dr Frederick Fenter, chief executive editor, Frontiers:

“UKRI’s announcement that all peer-reviewed research articles resulting from its funding must be universally available on the day of publication is a significant milestone for the open-science movement. This new requirement, which many of us have been supporting for years, stands to benefit people everywhere and attests to the progress and impact of open-access funding mandates, especially Plan S, in recent years.

“The decision paves the way for greater cooperation and scientific discovery, ultimately enabling progress in helping find solutions to the other great challenges of our day, climate change, disease, food sustainability, energy systems, and more. Open science saves lives. That message has become increasingly profound over the last 18-months, with the rapid and free dissemination of research and data around COVID-19 resulting in the fastest vaccine development in human history.”

