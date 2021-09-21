Back to school: Research Topics on education during Covid-19

- Science News
What does school look like in the second year of the pandemic? Explore our Research Topics spanning from the digital transformation of education and school feeding programs to children's development in the home learning environment and educational leadership during the Covid-19 crisis.
Well-Being of School Teachers in Their Work Environment
Closure and Reopening of Schools and Universities During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Prevention and Control Measures, Support Strategies for Vulnerable Students and Psychosocial Needs
Learning in times of COVID-19: Students’, Families’, and Educators’ Perspectives
Covid-19 and Beyond: From (Forced) Remote Teaching and Learning to ‘The New Normal’ in Higher Education
Equitable School Resource Allocation Under a Pandemic and Economic Recession
Digital Transformation of Education in the Covid-19 Process and its Psychological Effects on Children
Children's Competencies Development in the Home Learning Environment
Cultural Changes in Instructional Practices Due to Covid-19
Covid-19: School and Community Feeding Programs for Children and Young People
Subjective Well-being in Online and Mixed Educational Settings
COVID-19 and the Educational Response: New Educational and Social Realities
Education Leadership and the COVID-19 Crisis
Higher Education Dropout After COVID-19: New Strategies to Optimize Success
Promoting Motor Development in Children in the COVID-19 era: Science and Applications
COVID-19: Mid- and Long-Term Educational and Psychological Consequences for Students and Educators