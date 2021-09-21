Frontiers | Science News

Back to school: Research Topics on education during Covid-19

What does school look like in the second year of the pandemic? Explore our Research Topics spanning from the digital transformation of education and school feeding programs to children's development in the home learning environment and educational leadership during the Covid-19 crisis.

Research Topics:

wellbeing-of-school-teachers-in-their-work-environment

Well-Being of School Teachers in Their Work Environment

prevention-and-control-measures

Closure and Reopening of Schools and Universities During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Prevention and Control Measures, Support Strategies for Vulnerable Students and Psychosocial Needs

learning-in-covid-family-perspective

Learning in times of COVID-19: Students’, Families’, and Educators’ Perspectives

forced-remote-teaching

Covid-19 and Beyond: From (Forced) Remote Teaching and Learning to ‘The New Normal’ in Higher Education

school-resource-allocation

Equitable School Resource Allocation Under a Pandemic and Economic Recession

Digital Transformation of Education in the Covid-19 Process and its Psychological Effects on Children

childrens-competencies-home-learning-environment

Children's Competencies Development in the Home Learning Environment

cultural-changes-in-instructional-practices

Cultural Changes in Instructional Practices Due to Covid-19

school-feeding-program

Covid-19: School and Community Feeding Programs for Children and Young People

subjective-wellbeing-in-online-and-mixed-educational-settings

Subjective Well-being in Online and Mixed Educational Settings

new-educational-realities

COVID-19 and the Educational Response: New Educational and Social Realities

educational-leadership

Education Leadership and the COVID-19 Crisis

higher-education-dropout

Higher Education Dropout After COVID-19: New Strategies to Optimize Success

motor-development

Promoting Motor Development in Children in the COVID-19 era: Science and Applications

long-term-consequences

COVID-19: Mid- and Long-Term Educational and Psychological Consequences for Students and Educators

September 21, 2021

