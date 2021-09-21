Back to school: Research Topics on education during Covid-19

What does school look like in the second year of the pandemic? Explore our Research Topics spanning from the digital transformation of education and school feeding programs to children's development in the home learning environment and educational leadership during the Covid-19 crisis.

Research Topics:

Well-Being of School Teachers in Their Work Environment

Closure and Reopening of Schools and Universities During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Prevention and Control Measures, Support Strategies for Vulnerable Students and Psychosocial Needs

Learning in times of COVID-19: Students’, Families’, and Educators’ Perspectives

Covid-19 and Beyond: From (Forced) Remote Teaching and Learning to ‘The New Normal’ in Higher Education

Equitable School Resource Allocation Under a Pandemic and Economic Recession

Digital Transformation of Education in the Covid-19 Process and its Psychological Effects on Children

Children's Competencies Development in the Home Learning Environment

Cultural Changes in Instructional Practices Due to Covid-19

Covid-19: School and Community Feeding Programs for Children and Young People

Subjective Well-being in Online and Mixed Educational Settings

COVID-19 and the Educational Response: New Educational and Social Realities

Education Leadership and the COVID-19 Crisis

Higher Education Dropout After COVID-19: New Strategies to Optimize Success

Promoting Motor Development in Children in the COVID-19 era: Science and Applications

COVID-19: Mid- and Long-Term Educational and Psychological Consequences for Students and Educators