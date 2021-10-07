The University of Kansas to Trial Open-Access Publishing Agreement with Frontiers

UPDATE: As of January 1, 2024, Kansas University has an open access flat fee agreement with Frontiers. For more information about this partnership, visit our partner page or read the official announcement.

EXPIRED 1 October 2022 - As part of the University of Kansas’ support in making research more widely available, KU Libraries have agreed to an institutional membership trial agreement with Frontiers, enabling KU and KU Med-affiliated corresponding authors to benefit from a 7.5% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs) in any of Frontiers’ journals until the end of September 2022 (reference date is the article acceptance date).

In addition to the discount, insights into institutional activity will be included in data reports to be made available directly to University of Kansas Libraries.

Information for authors:

The discount will be automatically applied if KU-affiliated corresponding authors submit manuscripts with a University of Kansas institutional email address. If they submit via another email domain, but indicate KU as the affiliation on the paper, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with KU Libraries. As such, KU-affiliated corresponding authors should use their institutional email address to submit a manuscript whenever possible.

For more information on this agreement, please contact University of Kansas Libraries at elecres@ku.edu.

We hope this agreement will further encourage University of Kansas authors to publish open access.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.