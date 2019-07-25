Frontiers | Science News

University of Arizona Libraries to trial open access publishing agreement with Frontiers

Update: From 2020 a 10% discount applies. For more details see the newer blog post

As part of a trial agreement until the end of 2019, University of Arizona-affiliated corresponding authors will benefit from a 7.5% discount on APCs when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.

The 7.5% discount will apply from 12 July 2019 to 31 December 2019 (reference date is the article acceptance date).

In addition to the discount, insights into institutional publishing activity are included and regular data reports will be available directly to the University of Arizona Libraries.

Information for authors:

If a University of Arizona-affiliated corresponding author submits their manuscript with an affiliated institutional email address domain, the discount will be automatically applied. If submission is done with another email domain, but the University of Arizona is indicated as the corresponding author’s affiliation, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the University of Arizona Libraries.

For more information on this agreement, contact open-access@email.arizona.edu

For background information about the UA Open Access policy and open access publishing options, visit Open Access Publishing.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

Update: From 2020 a 10% discount applies. For more details see the newer blog post here .

