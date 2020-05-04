Frontiers | Science News

University of Arizona extends open access publishing agreement with Frontiers

We are delighted to announce that the University of Arizona (UA) Libraries and Frontiers have extended their institutional membership agreement for open access publishing.

As part of UA’s support in making research more widely available, the UA Libraries held an institutional membership trial agreement with Frontiers, enabling UA-affiliated corresponding authors to benefit from a 7.5% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs) until the end of 2019.

This collaboration has now been further formalized and extended, and starting in 2020 UA-affiliated corresponding authors, when publishing in any of Frontiers’ (currently) over 110 journals (which are all fully open access), will enjoy a 10% membership discount on APCs. This new agreement is effective March 1st 2020.

All other arrangements (data reports to the Libraries, verification process) stay the same, and for quick and automated application of the discount, authors are asked to submit their manuscripts using their University of Arizona institutional email address.

For more information on this agreement, please see the trial agreement blog post and/or contact open-access@email.arizona.edu.

For background information about the UA Open Access Policy and open access publishing options, visit UA Libraries’ webpages on open access publishing.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visitour institutional memberships pageor contactinstitutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.

