UC Davis and Frontiers extend open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) and Frontiers have extended their institutional membership agreement for open access publishing.

As part of the University of California, Davis’ support for its researchers in making their research more widely available it held an institutional membership agreement with Frontiers, enabling affiliated corresponding authors to benefit from a 10% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs).

UC Davis has been supporting their researchers by maintaining a membership discount with frontiers since 2019. For background information please see UC Davis Library's webpages on Open Access Publishing.

For quick and automated application of the discount, authors are asked to submit their manuscripts using their @ucdavis.edu email address.

Frontiers journals are all fully open access, therefore UC Davis authors who publish in one of the journals are eligible for support through the UC Davis Library’s Open Access Fund.

For more information on this agreement, please contact libcollections@ucdavis.edu.

[Updated 30 January 2023]

