Frontiers | Science News

UC Davis and Frontiers extend open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) and Frontiers have extended their institutional membership agreement for open access publishing.

As part of the University of California, Davis’ support for its researchers in making their research more widely available it held an institutional membership agreement with Frontiers, enabling affiliated corresponding authors to benefit from a 10% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs).

UC Davis has been supporting their researchers by maintaining a membership discount with frontiers since 2019. For background information please see UC Davis Library's webpages on Open Access Publishing.

For quick and automated application of the discount, authors are asked to submit their manuscripts using their @ucdavis.edu email address.

Frontiers journals are all fully open access, therefore UC Davis authors who publish in one of the journals are eligible for support through the UC Davis Library’s Open Access Fund.

For more information on this agreement, please contact libcollections@ucdavis.edu.

[Updated 30 January 2023]

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

Related Content

Post related info

March 04, 2020

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content