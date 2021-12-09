- Science News
- Psychology
- Home for the holidays: Research Topics on family dynamics
Home for the holidays: Research Topics on family dynamics
The holidays are often a time spent with family, but how exactly do family dynamics work? Explore collections spanning from the impact of contemporary family configurations on relational patterns to post-traumatic stress in the family and parenting burnout to understanding young individuals' autonomy.
Research Topics:
Cooperation and Coordination in the Family
Parenthood from Biology to Relation. Prevention, Assessment and Interventions for Developmental and Clinical Issues
How Children Learn from Parents and Parenting Others in Formal and Informal Settings: International and Cultural Perspectives
Family Men: Fathers as Coparents in Diverse Contexts and Family Structures
Contemporary Families: Therapeutic Support for New Challenges
Evidence-Based Approaches to Families Dealing with Cancer: Identifying Risk and Protective Factors
Bullying by Peers and in the Family: Precursors, Consequences and Intervention
Understanding Young Individuals' Autonomy and Psychological Wellbeing
Conflict Management and Trust Relationships in Organizations
Families and COVID-19: an interactive relationship
Post-Traumatic Stress in the Family
When the Great Adventure of Parenting Turns to Disaster: Regrets and Burnout
What’s Love Got to Do with it: The Evolution of Monogamy
Why People Gossip and What It Brings About: Motives For, and Consequences Of, Informal Evaluative Information Exchange