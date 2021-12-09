Home for the holidays: Research Topics on family dynamics

The holidays are often a time spent with family, but how exactly do family dynamics work? Explore collections spanning from the impact of contemporary family configurations on relational patterns to post-traumatic stress in the family and parenting burnout to understanding young individuals' autonomy.

Research Topics:

Cooperation and Coordination in the Family

Parenthood from Biology to Relation. Prevention, Assessment and Interventions for Developmental and Clinical Issues

How Children Learn from Parents and Parenting Others in Formal and Informal Settings: International and Cultural Perspectives

Family Men: Fathers as Coparents in Diverse Contexts and Family Structures

Contemporary Families: Therapeutic Support for New Challenges

Evidence-Based Approaches to Families Dealing with Cancer: Identifying Risk and Protective Factors

Bullying by Peers and in the Family: Precursors, Consequences and Intervention

Understanding Young Individuals' Autonomy and Psychological Wellbeing

Conflict Management and Trust Relationships in Organizations

Families and COVID-19: an interactive relationship

Post-Traumatic Stress in the Family

When the Great Adventure of Parenting Turns to Disaster: Regrets and Burnout

What’s Love Got to Do with it: The Evolution of Monogamy

Why People Gossip and What It Brings About: Motives For, and Consequences Of, Informal Evaluative Information Exchange