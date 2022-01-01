University of Barcelona forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

University of Barcelona has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible University of Barcelona researchers may benefit from a 10% partnership discount when publishing in any Frontiers journal.

The CRAI of the University of Barcelona supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Barcelona researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a University of Barcelona researcher, please select University of Barcelona in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC discount will be applied to your article upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please send an email to odc@ub.edu.