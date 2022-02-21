Heriot-Watt University has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

We are delighted to announce that Heriot-Watt University has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

Heriot-Watt University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, Heriot-Watt University will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Heriot-Watt University authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Heriot-Watt University’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Heriot-Watt University and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Heriot-Watt University’s OA page or contact open.access@hw.ac.uk

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.