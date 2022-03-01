Statement: Frontiers stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine

We are shocked and saddened by the events in Ukraine. We stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and with all those affected, particularly our Ukrainian employees, our Ukrainian editors, reviewers, and researchers. Our thoughts go out to all of them and their families and friends.

The vision of an open Europe, one that fosters a culture of social progress through collaboration and the sharing of knowledge, has been shaken to the core by Russia’s war. It has undermined progress and damaged the prospect of creating a safer, more peaceful environment both now and for future generations.

It is our hope that peace is reclaimed immediately and that the important work for a healthy, prosperous, and sustainable future is restored for all.

On behalf of Frontiers,

Kamila Markram, CEO