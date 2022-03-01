Frontiers | Science News

Statement: Frontiers stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine

We are shocked and saddened by the events in Ukraine. We stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and with all those affected, particularly our Ukrainian employees, our Ukrainian editors, reviewers, and researchers. Our thoughts go out to all of them and their families and friends.

The vision of an open Europe, one that fosters a culture of social progress through collaboration and the sharing of knowledge, has been shaken to the core by Russia’s war. It has undermined progress and damaged the prospect of creating a safer, more peaceful environment both now and for future generations.

It is our hope that peace is reclaimed immediately and that the important work for a healthy, prosperous, and sustainable future is restored for all.

On behalf of Frontiers,

Kamila Markram, CEO

Related Content

Post related info

March 01, 2022

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content