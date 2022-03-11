Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers and University of León form open access publishing agreement

The University of León supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University of León has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, University of León-affiliated corresponding authors will benefit from a 10% discount on article-processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals.

This agreement will further encourage University of León researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for authors

If a University of León-affiliated corresponding author submits their manuscript with the University of León institutional email address domain, the discount will be automatically applied.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of León open access page or contact apoyo.investigacion@unileon.es.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

