Concordia University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Concordia University has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Concordia University researchers will be able to publish in any Frontiers journal with a 15% discount.

The Concordia University Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Concordia University researchers to choose open access publishing, increasing the volume of research openly available. While the agreements reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org.

Information for researchers

If you are an eligible Concordia University researcher, please use your Concordia University email address when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and apply a 15% discount on the invoice. Please use your institutional email address to submit whenever possible.

Suppose you submit your article using another email domain but indicate Concordia University as the first affiliation on the paper; Frontiers will need to verify eligibility for the discount with Concordia University Library.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or want to know more about Open Access at Concordia, please visit the library’s open access page or contact Dr. Rachel Harris, (Rachel.harris@concordia.ca) Scholarly Publishing Librarian.

