Frontiers in Aerospace Engineering Online Webinars: Intelligent Aerospace Systems

This Webinar Series is presented by a Specialty Chief Editor of the Frontiers in Aerospace Engineering journal, Professor Kelly Cohen (University of Cincinnati) and members of the Intelligent Aerospace Systems Editorial Board.

Growing trends in Artificial Intelligence coupled with increasingly autonomous aerospace systems are bringing about a major paradigm shift resulting in new opportunities that have the potential to radically extend the state of the art in aerospace systems. These innovative technologies are pushing the market into new areas such as advanced air mobility with autonomy of such systems a key enabler which need to be trustworthy, synergize with human operators to augment performance, and assure safety and reliability of operations.

The goal of this Webinar Series in Intelligent Aerospace Systems is to promote new advances in AI-systems and technologies that incorporates exciting and relevant developments in the Industrial Revolution 4.0/5.0. Editorial Board members and invited external speakers will discuss their work on these issues, covering a review of trustworthiness in AI and Intelligent systems, applications to existing architectures, and the state-of-the-art.

Speaker: Doctor Krishna Kalyanam, NASA Ames Aviation Systems Division

Talk Title: Bringing the fruits of AI/ML to Aviation and Air Traffic Management

Date and Time: Monday November 28th 2022 - 9 AM Pacific Standard Time

Event type: Zoom Presentation followed by a Q&A session (1 hour)

Registration Link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEsceusrjotG92PHDyzuocoiHJe_nJx8yUs

Description: We explore the use of innovative and novel applications of AI/ML (e.g., Natural Language Processing) to digitize and analyze heritage Air Traffic Management (ATM) documents, historical flight data (track and weather) and command center webinar audio for planning and optimizing airspace operations. Given the rich volume of available data and the complexity of the problem space, this is an ideal space for the application of recent advances in data analysis, speech to text and text to information. Our research is focused on harvesting semi-structured or unstructured information contained in e.g., Letters of Agreement (LOAs), planning webinar audio and enabling automation (e.g., Traffic flow management) by extracting and sharing the digitized information. This information can be used by various National Airspace System (NAS) users to optimize current day operations e.g., digital constraints can be ingested directly into route generation automation onboard the aircraft.

Brief Bio: Dr. Krishna Kalyanam received the B.Tech. degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, in 2000, and the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of California at Los Angeles, in 2003 and 2005, respectively, all in mechanical engineering. He joined NASA Ames Research Center as an Sr. Research Aerospace Engineer (GS-15) in 2021 and is with the the Aviation Systems Division. In his current role, he leads a dedicated team of ML engineers and scientists working on AI/ML applications to ATM. Prior to joining NASA, he did various research stints with GE Global Research, AFRL and Xerox PARC. Over the years, his work has spanned precision machining (PhD), Train optimal control and Wind Farm layout optimization (for GE) and multi-UAV scheduling and optimization for AFRL. His current research interests include collaborative autonomy and scalable AI with application to air traffic management (ATM) and advanced air mobility (AAM).

