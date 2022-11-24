Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences signs publishing agreement with Frontiers

The Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (JPPS) will move to gold open access publisher Frontiers as part of an agreement signed by the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences (CSPS).

The partnership was finalized in September 2022 and the journal will open for submissions with Frontiers in early 2023. The agreement will be Frontiers’ first partnership in Canada.

Commenting on the agreement, JPPS Editor in Chief Fakhreddin Jamali said: ‘Partnering with Frontiers will enable us to take our commitment to open access publishing to the next level. We look forward to collaborating with the team to further grow and develop JPPS and build a sustainable model for the journal’s future.’

Dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in pharmaceutical sciences, CSPS supports research, development, and training in the field. It provides regular workshops and an annual symposium for its members. Established in 1998, JPPS is the society’s official journal and a key part of its mission. The journal was an early adopter of an open access publishing model, the first in its field, and has been free to access from the outset.

Robyn Mugridge, Head of Publishing Partnerships at Frontiers, commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome the Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences to our expanding community of publishing partners. We look forward to collaborating with the team at JPPS to build on their strong reputation as an internationally respected platform for research in the pharmaceutical sciences.’

