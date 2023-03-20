Frontiers and Kristianstad University form open access publishing agreement

Update - 25/03/2024

Frontiers has entered into a national open access agreement with Sweden’s academic consortium Bibsam that will allow unlimited publishing in all Frontiers journals without charge to authors or institutions. Learn more.

Kristianstad University (Högskolan Kristianstad) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from the Kristianstad University will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article affiliated with Kristianstad University.

Information for authors

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Kristianstad University’ under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with Kristianstad University, and if confirmed, a 10% discount will be applied. The discounted invoice will be sent to you via the university.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact your university librarian, Hans Pålsson (hans.palsson@hkr.se)

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.