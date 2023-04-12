The National Institute for Research & Development in Chemistry and Petrochemistry (ICECHIM) and Frontiers form a publishing agreement

ICECHIM - Bucharest, Romania has formed an institutional partnership agreement for Open Access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional partnership agreement means that eligible ICEHIM researchers may publish in Frontiers journals, benefitting from the widest possible audience, with a simplified process and at no cost to them. Articles may benefit from a partnership discount for Article Processing Charges (APC’s) that are covered under the agreement.

The ICECHIM Steering Committee supports affiliated researchers in making their research more widely available. The partnership will further encourage ICECHIM researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a ICECHIM researcher, please select The National Institute for Research & Development in Chemistry and Petrochemistry (ICECHIM) in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the Institutional Account Manager at ICECHIM and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit www.icechim.ro or contact Radu-Claudiu Fierascu (fierascu.radu@icechim.ro).