Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers adopts CRediT to enhance clarity in research authorship 

Frontiers journals have adopted the Contributor Roles Taxonomy (CRediT) to improve the way authors' contributions to research are communicated and acknowledged. The new system replaces the conventional free-text authorship descriptions with a standardized and transparent system that ensures consistency and accuracy in recognizing individual contributions. 

Photo credit: Frontiers

CRediT categorizes individual author contributions into well-defined roles and provides a clear, concise framework to describe the diverse contributions made by researchers during the research process. 

By adopting CRediT, Frontiers aims to acknowledge the diverse contributions of researchers, irrespective of whether they are primary or supporting contributors. Authors will can now select from a predefined set of CRediT roles, which encompass various aspects of research involvement, such as: 

  • Conceptualization 

  • Data Curation 

  • Formal Analysis 

  • Funding Acquisition 

  • Investigation 

  • Methodology 

  • Project Administration 

  • Resources 

  • Software 

  • Supervision 

  • Validation 

  • Visualization 

  • Writing - Original Draft 

  • Writing - Review & Editing  

Providing readers, reviewers, and fellow researchers with a thorough understanding of each author's contributions is crucial for fostering transparency and upholding the integrity of research publications. The implementation of standardized CRediT roles serves as a valuable tool in mitigating disputes concerning authorship and mitigating potential conflicts, guaranteeing equitable and inclusive acknowledgment of all contributors. Furthermore, CRediT empowers institutions and funding agencies to assess researchers' contributions more effectively, enabling more precise evaluations of individual achievements. 

Commenting on CRediT implementation, Frontiers chief executive editor Dr Frederick Fenter says, “We are committed to continuous improvement and fostering a culture of openness within the scholarly community. By integrating CRediT, we aim to further enhance the quality and reliability of published research, while also recognizing and celebrating the collective efforts of researchers worldwide.” 

About Frontiers    

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher. We publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.1 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.  For more information, visit www.frontiersin.org

Related Content

Post related info

July 20, 2023

FS

Frontiers Science Communications

Post categories

Featured news

Related Subjects

Open access

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content