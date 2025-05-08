Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Prof Eliane Candiani Arantes heads the Laboratory of Animal Toxins at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Ribeirao Preto, University of São Paulo (USP) where her group is working with toxins found in the venom of the Crotalus durissus terrificus rattlesnake and the Tityus serrulatus scorpion. They also study the venom of scorpions from the Amazon region, which are still not well understood.

Prof Manuela Berto Pucca heads the Laboratory of Immunology and Toxinology at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at São Paulo State University (UNESP). Her research focuses on venomous animals, the molecular complexity of their venoms, and the development of next-generation antivenoms.

They are co-authors of a recently published Frontiers in Public Health article that focuses on the rising number of scorpion stings straining Brazil’s public health system. In this latest Frontier Scientist installment, they talk about their research and careers.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

Arantes: I have always enjoyed learning and sharing knowledge, and conducting research aligns perfectly with both of these activities. Studying venomous animals is exciting and dynamic, as it constantly presents new challenges and generates knowledge that can benefit many people.

Pucca: Between the ages of 12 and 15 I had a science teacher who didn’t just explain the natural world—she revealed its magic. Her classes felt like stepping into a secret universe, where every question had the power to open a door. That’s when I knew I didn’t just want to learn science—I wanted to live it. For me, science turns a simple ‘why?’ into something that can transform lives.

Left: Prof Eliane Candiani Arantes heads the Laboratory of Animal Toxins at the University of São Paulo. Credit: Laboratory of Animal Toxins, USP. Right: Prof Manuela Berto Pucca heads the Laboratory of Immunology and Toxinology at São Paulo State University. Credit: Laboratory of Immunology and Toxinology, UNESP.

Can you tell us about the research you’re currently working on?

Arantes: In recent projects, my group focused on the expression of snake toxins with healing properties or effects on the coagulation system, as well as scorpion toxins with immunosuppressive effects. Additionally, we are working to improve the potential of these toxins as pharmaceutical drugs.

Pucca: At UNESP, within the Immunology and Toxinology Laboratory, we study a remarkable diversity of venomous species—including snakes, scorpions, spiders, and even certain types of frogs. These molecules—some of the most lethal in nature—can also become powerful tools for healing when studied deeply.

Are there any common misconceptions about this area of research? How would you address them?

Pucca: Yes, and one of the most widespread is the idea that venomous animals are our enemies. They're not. These animals act defensively, not offensively. They're part of the natural world and play essential ecological roles, from controlling pest populations to maintaining biodiversity. Another misconception is that envenomations are rare or only happen in the wild. In reality, in countries like Brazil, snakebites and scorpion stings are a significant public health issue which is often invisible in the broader public discourse.

Arantes: To challenge these misconceptions, we need to bring science closer to society—through education, dialogue, and respect for both scientific knowledge and traditional wisdom. Understanding that these animals are not threats, but part of the ecosystem we all share, is a crucial first step toward coexistence—and better public health.

Tityus silvestris scorpion. Credit: Guilherme Melo-dos-Santos.

What would you like people to know if they get stung by a scorpion?

Arantes: First: stay calm, but act quickly. If someone is stung, don’t wait for symptoms to worsen—go to the nearest healthcare facility immediately. In Brazil, the SUS provides treatment for scorpion stings free of charge, and antivenom (soro antiescorpiônico) is available at reference hospitals and emergency centers throughout the country. It’s most effective when administered early, especially in moderate to severe cases.

Pucca: At home, do not apply tourniquets, cut the wound, or try to suck out the venom. These outdated methods are ineffective and potentially harmful. Clean the area with soap and water, apply a cold compress for pain relief, and get to a hospital as soon as possible. Finally, prevention is key: Scorpions thrive in cluttered, humid environments. Keep areas clean, seal cracks in walls, use screens on drains, and always check shoes, towels, and clothes before using them.

Tackling the reasons for more stings is anything but easy, but are there any practical and feasible interventions?

Pucca: We need to start with the basics. I’ve been working in places where scorpion stings are a daily fear, especially in poor and crowded areas. People are living side by side with Tityus serrulatus, and most don’t even realize how quickly this species spreads— One scorpion alone can start a whole colony. But there are things we can do. Simple things—cleaning up debris, improving waste collection, sealing walls and drains.

Arantes: We also need more education. People need to know how to protect themselves, what symptoms to watch for, and where to go in case of a sting. Prevention is possible. We just need to take it seriously. We also need to strengthen our public health system, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Scorpion of the species Rophalurus laticauda. Credit: Guilherme Melo-dos-Santos.

What are some of the areas of research you’d like to see tackled in the years ahead?

Arantes: One of the most urgent needs is the modernization of antivenom production. Right now, most antivenoms are still made using a method that’s over a hundred years old—injecting venom into horses, then extracting and purifying antibodies from their blood. These serums can save lives, but they can also cause serious side effects and are difficult to distribute in remote or underserved areas.

Pucca: We urgently need to invest in next-generation antivenoms, especially fully human antibodies. These promise safer, more effective, and more accessible treatments. Beyond treatment, we’re also unlocking the therapeutic potential of venom itself. Nature has evolved these molecules over millions of years—we're just beginning to understand how they can be turned into tools for healing, not just harm.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

Arantes: The research conducted by my team helps improve treatments for snake and scorpion envenomation, expands our understanding of molecules with promising therapeutic effects, and modifies these molecules to make them more suitable for therapeutic use.

Pucca: Our work goes far beyond the lab. In Brazil’s Amazon region, I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate directly with Indigenous communities, including the Yanomami people. Where healthcare access is limited, a venomous sting or bite can be fatal if treatment isn’t immediate and effective. That’s why we’re also focused on developing next-generation antivenoms—safer, more effective, and accessible to those who need them most. If we can help close that gap, then we are not only advancing knowledge, but honoring the lives of those who’ve been invisible for far too long.

Tityus silvestris scorpion. Credit: Guilherme Melo-dos-Santos

How has open science benefited the reach and impact of your research?

Pucca: Open science has completely transformed the way my research connects with the world. By making our data, results, and publications openly accessible, we’ve been able to reach not just scientists—but also healthcare professionals, policymakers, and even directly affected communities.

Arantes: It’s helped amplify the visibility of neglected issues, especially in Brazil. Through open access, researchers from under-resourced institutions—who may not have access to paywalled journals—can collaborate, build on our work, and take action locally. That kind of impact matters.

